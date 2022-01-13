Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.63 ($51.85).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

