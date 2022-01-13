KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KSRYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,491. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.
About KOSÉ
