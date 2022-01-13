KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KSRYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,491. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

