La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.36

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 91,890 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.29.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 225,983 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.