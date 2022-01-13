Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $715.61

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 715.61 ($9.71) and traded as high as GBX 775.20 ($10.52). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 774 ($10.51), with a volume of 1,927,137 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAND shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.20) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($11.20) to GBX 850 ($11.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.54) to GBX 900 ($12.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.37) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.14 ($10.62).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 715.61. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.17), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($437,067.48).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

