Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in December

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

LDSCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

