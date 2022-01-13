Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Leonardo Company Profile
