Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

