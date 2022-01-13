LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $48,812.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000932 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

