Lithium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.78 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Lithium has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $2.78 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,167,877 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

