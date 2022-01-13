LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $11.21. LSB Industries shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 146,526 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $969.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

