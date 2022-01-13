Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $244.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 162,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

