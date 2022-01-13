Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

