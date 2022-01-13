Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 278,751 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278,751 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. 111,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of -196.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.