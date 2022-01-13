Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.75. 776,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,459,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $312.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.