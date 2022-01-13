Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $103,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572,772. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

