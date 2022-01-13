Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.3% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $331.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.59. The firm has a market cap of $922.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

