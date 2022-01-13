Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $410.08

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.08 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 472.70 ($6.42). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 452.90 ($6.15), with a volume of 1,153,486 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410.08. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,417,130.45).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

