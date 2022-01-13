MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.87

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 163259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $635.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

