Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.33. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 2,353 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $75.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

