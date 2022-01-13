Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,362.57

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,362.57 ($18.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($19.41). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($19.41), with a volume of 9,913 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £760.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,362.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,333.36.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

In related news, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($18.09), for a total value of £733,150 ($995,181.21). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,335 ($18.12) per share, with a total value of £1,588.65 ($2,156.44). In the last three months, insiders have bought 288 shares of company stock valued at $379,235.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.