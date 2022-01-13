Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.95. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 13,125 shares.

The company has a market cap of $237.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.