NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NeoGenomics traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 739599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

