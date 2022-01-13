Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.44

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.59. Netlist shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,665,433 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Netlist had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 51.11%.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

