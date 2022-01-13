Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.55 ($0.54). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 39.55 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,544 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.71 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.56.

In related news, insider Robert Waddington bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,787.02).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

