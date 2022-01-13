Nigel Payne Purchases 1,858 Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Stock

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) insider Nigel Payne bought 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,090.92 ($6,910.44).

Braemar Shipping Services stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £87.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Braemar Shipping Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

