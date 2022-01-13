NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.63

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $18.00. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 1,444 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

