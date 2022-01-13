Noir (NOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $227,686.83

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $227,686.83 and $399.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00213966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00465898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,461,526 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

