NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 6,305 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

