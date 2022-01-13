Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.81.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,441 shares of company stock worth $20,246,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

