Odyssey Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,468.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $24,468.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00058366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

