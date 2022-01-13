OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Cap of $8.77 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

