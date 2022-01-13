OneLedger Price Reaches $0.0262 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $101,868.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00058366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

