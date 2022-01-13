ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 117,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Jennison Associates purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 179,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings now owns 171,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Quantres Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.