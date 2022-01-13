Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Update

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a growth of 1,040.2% from the December 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OROCF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 55,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Orocobre has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Orocobre Company Profile

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.