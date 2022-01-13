Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.78

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $25.33. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 53,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $280.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

