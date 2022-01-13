Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.12

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.20. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 64,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

