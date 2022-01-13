P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.36

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.36 and traded as high as $71.48. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $69.52, with a volume of 28,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

