Paychex (PAYX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2022 – Paychex was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

12/23/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Paychex Inc alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.