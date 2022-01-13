PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and traded as high as $13.21. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 173,550 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PBFX. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.75.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 11,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

