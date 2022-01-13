PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $12.63. PFSweb shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 28,218 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 million, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in PFSweb by 27,509.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

