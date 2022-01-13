Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.65 Million

Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $183.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $753.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $756.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,175 shares of company stock worth $2,242,328. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Photronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

