Pinkcoin Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $968,489.42 and $8,695.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00330265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008296 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003090 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,231,358 coins and its circulating supply is 433,970,922 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

