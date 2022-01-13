Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.61

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as high as C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.62, with a volume of 35,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

