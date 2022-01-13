Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $1.51. Precipio shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 189,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

