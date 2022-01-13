Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCLI traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,938,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,340,148. Protocall Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

