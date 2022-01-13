Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PCLI traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,938,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,340,148. Protocall Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Protocall Technologies
Featured Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Protocall Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protocall Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.