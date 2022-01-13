Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reduced by Analyst

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,495. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

