QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.51.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 133.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,793,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

