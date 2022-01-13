Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.75. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 38,678 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 49,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

