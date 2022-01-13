Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.03

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.75. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 38,678 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 49,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
