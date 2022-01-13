Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.