Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.45

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 79428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

