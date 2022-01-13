Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2022 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $420.00 to $430.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $412.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $432.72.

1/10/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $399.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past one year. The robust year-over-year improvement in Core Illumina businesses in the third quarter 2021 looks encouraging. Contributions from the recently-concluded GRAIL acquisition also buoy optimism. The company exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. On the flip side, in the third quarter of 2021, Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 153.5%, whereas selling, general & administrative expenses rose a stupendous 357.8% over the year-ago period. Escalating costs led to huge operating losses in the quarter and are building significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. This has compelled Illumina to slash its full-year adjusted EPS guidance. Deterioration in the short-term cash level raises concerns.”

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $13.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,555. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 223.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

